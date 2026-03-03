Allred just shy of majority in 33rd Congressional District, potentially heading to runoff with Johns In the Democratic primary for Texas’ 33rd Congressional District, Colin Allred surged once Dallas County’s numbers were finally reported, putting him just shy of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. If he doesn’t reach a majority, he will face Julie Johnson in a head‑to‑head runoff. Allred significantly outspent Johnson on TV advertising, which analysts noted may have helped tighten the race.