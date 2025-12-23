Alleged killer, rapist to be removed from military cemetery in San Antonio A Vietnam War veteran, who was an alleged serial killer, will have his remains removed from a Texas cemetery. Fernando Cota was buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery decades ago. He was a convicted rapist and a prime suspect in the murders of six women before he took his own life in 1984. A new provision in defense policy calls for Cota's disinternment. Sen. John Cornyn calls it a slap in the face to have Cota's remains near the bodies of respected veterans.