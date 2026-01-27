Watch CBS News

AI helps preserve Holocaust survivors’ stories for future generations

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, new technology is helping keep survivors’ voices alive. A project called Testimony 360 uses artificial intelligence and virtual reality to let students ask a digital version of a survivor questions about her life and walk through recreated locations from her past, including the camps where she was imprisoned as a teenager. The goal is to preserve firsthand accounts long after survivors are gone.
