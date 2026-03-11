A South Dallas cafe is serving more than meals — it’s serving opportunity A South Dallas restaurant is marking Women’s History Month by highlighting a mission that goes far beyond serving food. The café, located off MLK Jr. Boulevard, is celebrating its first year in its current building, though the idea began in 2019 with a food truck created to give people second chances. The founder says the employment model has helped build a strong, supportive team, including staff who have advanced from kitchen roles into management and community outreach. The café also focuses on improving nutrition in South Dallas, a historically Black neighborhood that has long faced limited access to healthy food options.