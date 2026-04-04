A great Easter Sunday in the cards after a stormy Saturday From Lauren Bostwick: Most of North Texas woke up Saturday morning to lightning, thunder, heavy rain, and gusty winds, thanks to a cold front that passed through the area overnight. We were under a First Alert Weather Day from Friday afternoon through Saturday; thankfully, most of Friday was relatively quiet! The strongest activity will continue to move into East Texas by late morning. Toward the afternoon, expect the rain to taper off. Most areas will be dry, breezy, and cooler after lunch. The average high is looking to be around 74 degrees, with the high temp set to hit in the morning. However, temperatures will dip later into the 50s, before rebounding into the 60s by the afternoon.