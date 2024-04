18-year-old pleads guilty in stolen USPS master key case An 18-year-old from Fort Worth pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection to a stolen master mail key from a USPS mail carrier. Willis Bender, according to plea papers, said he received and hid a stolen "Arrow Key." Arrow Keys, "prized by mail thieves," are master keys used by the U.S. Postal Service to collect mail deposited in blue collection boxes.