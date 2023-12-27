18-wheeler police chase, stand-off ends with SWAT pulling driver out of truck in Houston A wild chase and standoff involving a driver in an 18-wheeler has come to an end in Houston, but not before making a mess of rush hour traffic this evening. It was a slow-speed chase on Interstate 10 in Houston. Eventually, the driver stopped on the highway and got into a three-hour-long standoff with officers. Police blocked all lanes of the highway, and eventually brought in heavy equipment to get the driver out. Some people were so frustrated by the traffic, they simply got out of their cars and started walking. Police are still unsure why the driver refused to voluntarily come out of the cab of the truck.