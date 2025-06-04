YMCA offers free swim lessons across North Texas for water safety

Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 5 to 14, according to the CDC, and the YMCA is bringing back its Safety Around Water Program, which offers free swimming lessons.

"Over 8,000 kids will get free swimming lessons this summer," said Jen Pewitt, the Vice President of Aquatics with YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

Wednesday, a group of students from Faith Family Academy jumped in the water and got started.

"When a child drowns, it's totally silent, and it happens just below the surface, and a child's unconscious in as little as 10 seconds," said Pewitt.

Pewitt said swim lessons are lifesaving.

"The data says that formal swimming lessons reduce a child's risk of drowning by 88%, and that's not if the kid becomes a proficient swimmer," said Pewitt.

Every summer, the YMCA runs the program at more than 100 locations across North Texas. It's free for the community thanks to sponsors like Reliant, who donated $30,000.

"Reliant really believes in supporting this cause, something that really makes a difference in every child's life," said Alyssa Cowie with Reliant.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 22 children have drowned this year, one of those incidents happened in Dallas County.

"We know that when a kid drowns, they drown just a few feet from the wall, so if you can hold your breath, open your eyes, turn around and climb out, a lot of these accidents would not happen," said Pewitt.

If your child doesn't know how to swim or is still learning, it's best to strap on a life jacket.

"We suggest a Coast Guard-approved lifejacket for your child if they can't swim, and beyond that, anyone that is swimming in brown water, regardless of your ability," said Pewitt.

Many North Texas lakes have loaner life jacket stations if you are ever in need of one.