Jurors hear testimony about cash and hotel stay in Yella Beezy murder trial

The capital murder trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is now in its fourth day of testimony.

Prosecutors are continuing to present evidence in the alleged murder-for-hire plot that led to the killing of fellow rapper MO3 in 2020.

Those closely watching this case expected Theodore Thomas, also known as rapper Jose Bodega, to testify.

That didn't happen.

Thomas previously testified before the grand jury that indicted Yella Beezy.

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However, when prosecutors questioned him yesterday, he repeatedly invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

On Friday, jurors instead heard from a Federal Reserve Bank of New York official about evidence photos showing money with serial numbers and from a West Hollywood hotel employee who confirmed Conway was listed as an additional guest on a reservation in November of 2020, which was when Dallas rapper MO3 was murdered.

Mount Pleasant police officer Juan Hernandez also testified. Prosecutors drew attention to a traffic stop in which Kewon White was pulled over. Hernandez says he recovered guns, drugs, and just under $10,000 in cash.

"I believe it was deposited the next day if I'm not mistaken," he said.

He said he typically does not write down serial numbers.

Prosecutors allege Conway paid Kewon White and another man to murder MO3 back in 2020.

White was convicted in September and sentenced to life in prison. The other defendant, Devin Brown, is scheduled to go on trial later this year.

To get a conviction, the state will have to convince the jury that Conway paid White and Brown to kill MO3. Conway's trial is expected to last two to three weeks.