Wylie family knew 11-year-old child was dead for hours before calling 911, warrants reveal

Warrants released by the Wylie Police Department reveal that the family members charged in connection with the death of an 11-year-old child drugged and beat him the night before and knew he was dead for nine hours before calling 911.

According to the Wylie Police Department, just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers and Wylie Fire-Rescue were called to a home in the 1600 block of Long Meadow Road on a report of an unresponsive child.

When emergency crews arrived, they said the 11-year-old boy was unconscious and immediately started life-saving measures. Police said the boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the home, and Wylie PD said detectives obtained arrest warrants for 28-year-old Sadie Hope, 30-year-old Sade Hope-Johnson, 46-year-old Eunice Johnson-Lightsey, and 67-year-old Clifford Johnson.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Sadie Hope; 30-year-old Sade Hope-Johnson; 46-year-old Eunice Johnson-Lightsey and 67-year-old Clifford Johnson. Wylie Police Department

Sadie Hope told police that when she got to the home on Long Meadow Road on Sunday night, the child was being "physically disciplined" by Clifford Johnson. She said she and Sade Hope-Johnson held the child down while Clifford Johnson hit him on his bottom, back and legs. She told police that all three of the adults hit the child multiple times on his head, back, legs and bottom.

The 28-year-old told police that after the "discipline," she gave the child two Tylenol PMs and two Benedryl pills to make him go to sleep.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Sade Hope-Johnson told Sadie Johnson that Eunice Johnson-Lightsey was calling her to the room where the child was. Sadie Hope said she immediately knew that the 11-year-old boy was dead.

She told police that the three women were worried they would get in trouble due to the shape the child was in and talked about what they could do.

Sade Hope-Johnson left the home while Sadie Hope and Eunice Johnson-Lightsey tried "different techniques to get a pulse back," including CPR multiple times over 8 hours.

They eventually decided that the child was "too far beyond help" and called 911. Eunice Johson-Lightsey and Clifford Johnson told police they and Sadie Hope cleaned the child's body before calling 911.

Sadie Hope said approximately nine hours had passed from the time she first believed the child had died and the call for emergency services. Clifford Johnson told police they put the child's body in a wheelchair for about four hours before putting him back in bed.

Eunice Johnson-Lightsey denied knowing the child was dead before calling 911.

All four have been charged with injury to a child and abandoning and endangering a child, police said.