Work from the ballpark this summer at Globe Life Field

"Work from the Ballpark" offers North Texas remote workers a change of scenery

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank have partnered up to make a remote worker's dream come true.

The initiative, called "Work from the Ballpark," offers remote workers a chance to enjoy a change of scenery during day games at Globe Life Field.

We all know that working from home can get a little boring. Oftentimes sitting at the same desk, staring at the same walls.

Angela Hawkins, a mechanical engineer, found the ballpark a refreshing change from her usual home office distractions.

"Working from home, I am used to a lot of distractions from kids and dogs and husband. So it's a good change of pace," Hawkins said.

She spent the entire game typing away, enjoying the chance to be closer to her family while they watched the game from nearby seats.

"It's nice, usually my husband comes with my son and I sit at home, so it's nice to be with them," she said.

Located in the Comerica Backyard section of the outfield, tickets for this unique working experience are just $15.

"The biggest benefit is that you get out of the boringness of everyday work," said Katie Morgan, with the Texas Rangers.

The initiative is not only a great opportunity for families to spend extra time together but also for Rangers fans looking to network.

"Helping the Rangers win, but extending your network!" Morgan said.

The Rangers are hosting "Work from the Ballpark" a few more times this summer on 8/7, 8/21, and 9/19. Use code "YARDWORK" when purchasing.