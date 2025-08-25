Watch CBS News
Woman seriously injured after tree lands on vehicle in Dallas, officials say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

A woman was seriously injured after a large tree fell on top of her vehicle outside a home near White Rock Lake Monday afternoon, Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed.

According to DFR, just before 1:15 p.m., crews responded after a tree in the yard of a home in the 3200 block of Wendover Road "simply fell over" onto the road. However, the tree landed on a passing SUV, DFR said.

A large tree fell onto a roadway, landing on an SUV, DFR said. 

The driver of the vehicle, a woman whose name has not been released, was pinned and had to be extricated, DFR said. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information once it's available. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

