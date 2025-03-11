Watch CBS News
Woman found dead in Fort Worth home following police chase

By Ashley Moss

/ CBS Texas

Homicide investigation, police chase ends with arrest in Hurst
Homicide investigation, police chase ends with arrest in Hurst 01:50

A homicide investigation that led to a police chase ended in Hurst late Monday night and the arrest of a man who told police he believed he harmed his roommate.  

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called to a home along the 6300 block of Stockton Drive in Fort Worth at 6:14 p.m. Monday for an investigation. A caller said that a man he knew admitted to harming his female roommate at their home on Ipswich Avenue. 

As officers were responding to the call on Stockton Drive, the suspect was seen driving by the home. A FWPD spokesperson said officers tried to stop the suspect, but he took off, leading them on a chase lasting nearly 40 minutes. 

The man was later taken into custody near a Lowe's parking lot at 770 Grapevine Hwy in Hurst. 

"We attempted to stop him at this location, he wrecked out or spike strips were used that assisted with that [and] trying to take him into custody, a taser was deployed and used on him," added Perez. 

During the chase, FWPD also searched the suspect's home on Ipswich Avenue and found a woman dead inside. She was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 28-year-old Ariel Levy. 

Police have not confirmed any other details about the relationship between the man and the victim. 

As of Tuesday morning, the suspect was not formally identified but was in custody and could face a range of charges, including homicide and evading arrest. 

Ashley Moss

Ashley reports for The Desk, a new concept for CBS News Texas Mornings that gives viewers a look behind the scenes at the work that goes into bringing them the latest news.

