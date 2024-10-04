Woman dies after shooting involving officers at Plano apartment complex

NORTH TEXAS — Police are investigating a shooting involving several officers in Plano.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at the MAA Los Rios Apartments in the 4700 block of 14th Street near Los Rios Boulevard in Far East Plano.

Officers received a call about a disturbance at the apartments. They tried to negotiate with the woman, but after some time, they opened fire.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The exact number of officers involved in the shooting is not known.

Investigators from the department's crimes against persons unit were sent to the scene along with investigators from the Collin County district attorney's office sent investigators to the scene.