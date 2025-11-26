Woman dead, four other family members hurt after early morning Lewisville house fire

A woman has died, and four family members were injured in an early morning fire on Thursday in the 600 block of Holfords Prairie Road.

The first call to 911 came in around 2:30 a.m., from the Eagle Ridge Mobile Home Park, according to the City of Lewisville. When crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from one unit. One person inside was able to get out and told firefighters that four other people were still inside.

A second alarm was called for manpower.

Three adults and one child were rescued from the home.

"Two of the adults and the child were in cardiac arrest, and crews immediately began CPR," said city spokesman Matt Martucci. "All five occupants were transported to area hospitals. An adult woman died from her injuries and three others remain in critical condition."

The names of the family are not being released, the city said.

Firefighters from Carrollton, The Colony and Lake Cities helped on the scene.