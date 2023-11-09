Woman dead, man hospitalized following house fire in northeast Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A woman has died and a man is hospitalized following a house fire in northeast Dallas Thursday evening.

CBS News Texas

Just before 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at a residence located on the 12200 block of Schroeder Road.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front windows of the one-story home.

A neighbor who had already tried to go into the house stated occupants were possibly still inside, resulting in first responders making their way in to conduct a search and rescue.

During their efforts, officials said an unresponsive woman was found but that she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. A man was also found in the home and he was taken to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown.

There were no other occupants inside the house and no other injuries were reported.

DFR stated that firefighters were able to find and put out the fire a "relatively fast," declaring it extinguished not even a half-hour later. However, the cause of the fire is still undetermined pending the medical examiner's ruling on the woman's death.