Family, friends, tears and tributes honor Fort Worth police sergeant killed in the line of duty

Candlelight vigil held for Sgt. Billy Randolph on what would have been his birthday

FORT WORTH — Tears and tributes Wednesday night outside the Fort Worth Police Department for an officer killed in the line of duty this week.

Sergeant Billy Randolph was honored as a hero cop by city leaders, his chief and fellow officers during a candlelight vigil.

Hundreds of people turned out, including a large portion of the Fort Worth Police force.

Wednesday was Billy Randolph's birthday and one of the most moving moments occurred when his brother led the crowd of citizens and cops in a familiar song to acknowledge that.

That brought an end to a ceremony that began with symbolic displays outside the headquarters of the Fort Worth Police Department, including a long row of patrol cars, a huge American flag and the fallen officer's vehicle adorned with flowers and personal notes.

The family of Randolph attended the vigil and his brother spoke after more than a dozen friends and fellow police officers shared stories about how much the 29-year veteran was loved and respected.

Candlelight filled the parking lot as darkness fell on a somber evening only two days after the sergeant was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while assisting his fellow officers at a traffic accident on I-35W.

"The title of 'hero' should be reserved for the select who have actually earned the right to have that title," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. "Sergeant Billy Randolph was, is and will always be a hero."

"He was always looking to make the world a better place with one less criminal on the street," said Matt Randolph, Billy Randolph's Brother. "So I say to police officers everywhere one last time, go forth, conquer, and stay safe."