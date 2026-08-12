Grass fire forces Wise County elementary school to evacuate, parent-teacher group says

A grass fire forced students at a Wise County elementary school to evacuate to another campus on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chico Elementary School's parent-teacher organization shared on Facebook just after 2 p.m. that students were evacuated to Chico High School. The PTO assured parents that everyone was safe and that the situation was under control.

The organization also noted ParentSquare, a digital tool used for communication between families and schools, was down at the time, asking for patience as the school worked on communication. The PTO asked for parents to give teachers and staff enough time and space to address the situation.

Public safety officials have not yet discussed what may have caused the fire.

Wednesday afternoon's grass fire after the CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team noted that parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and areas west were under an elevated fire threat. Winds were predicted to gust up to 30-35 mph at times. This, in combination with low levels of humidity and the high heat, increased the fire danger.

CBS News Texas will update this article as more information is provided.