Temperatures to reach triple-digits as fire danger increases across North Texas

North Texas: another hot day is ahead, with temperatures reaching the lower triple digits and feeling like 104 degrees.

What you'll notice Wednesday and through the rest of the workweek is an uptick in the wind, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. This, in combination with low levels of humidity and the high heat, will increase the fire danger.

The fire danger will peak on Thursday and reach extreme levels. Please do not do any outdoor burning and practice your fire safety tips, like disposing of cigarettes properly and immediately reporting any smoke or fire that you see.

Looking ahead to the weekend, more triple-digit heat is on the way, and it will continue well into next week.