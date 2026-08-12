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Temperatures to reach triple-digits as fire danger increases across North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texas: another hot day is ahead, with temperatures reaching the lower triple digits and feeling like 104 degrees.

What you'll notice Wednesday and through the rest of the workweek is an uptick in the wind, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. This, in combination with low levels of humidity and the high heat, will increase the fire danger.  

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The fire danger will peak on Thursday and reach extreme levels. Please do not do any outdoor burning and practice your fire safety tips, like disposing of cigarettes properly and immediately reporting any smoke or fire that you see. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, more triple-digit heat is on the way, and it will continue well into next week.

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