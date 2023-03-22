Watch CBS News
Winning $1M Texas Lottery ticket sold at Mo's Exxon in Lavon

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBSTexasNews) – A Nevada, Texas resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. 

Texas Lottery Commission

The ticket was bought at Mo's Exxon, located at 411 Highway 78, in Lavon. 

The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

This was the fifth of eight top prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. 

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 10:27 AM

