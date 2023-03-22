Watch CBS News

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, March 22, 2023

Students return to classes at Lamar High School today. Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD o host a meeting on fentanyl dangers tonight. Dallas Police are expected to release body cam footage of this weekend's officer-involved shooting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.