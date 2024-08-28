Dallas Wings overcome A'ja Wilson's 42-point performance, defeat Aces 93-90

Watch CBS News
DALLAS — Satou Sabally had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Natasha Howard added 24 points, and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-90 on Tuesday night despite A'ja Wilson's 42-point performance.

Dallas (8-22), which was coming off a 113-110 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday, secured its second two-game winning streak of the season. The Wings also snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Aces.

Sabally sank a 3-pointer while being fouled and completed the four-point play to tie it at 79-all midway through the fourth quarter.

Arike Ogunbowale made two free throws with 35.8 seconds left to give Dallas a 91-90 lead. After a timeout, Jackie Young missed a jumper from the free-throw line and Teaira McCowan secured her 17th rebound.

Sabally added two free throws with 12.6 remaining to make it 93-90. Las Vegas worked it around the perimeter before Wilson was long on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Wilson was 16 of 22 from the field and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line for her third 40-point game of her career.

Ogunbowale finished with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists, and McCowan had eight points and 17 rebounds. Sabally reached the 20-point plateau for the third time this season.

Young had 17 points and Chelsea Gray added 15 for Las Vegas (19-11).

Wilson scored 17 points in the first half and Young added 13 to help the Aces build a 42-37 lead.

Dallas outscored the Aces 32-21 in the fourth.

