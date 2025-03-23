Will the dry spell end for DFW? Above average temps and rain chances increase this week

Temps will reach the 90s by mid-week, rain chances increase across North Texas

It has been extremely dry the past few months with 51 consecutive days without measurable rainfall of at least 1" at DFW International Airport. The trend is looking to come to a halt this week as there are opportunities for a good soaking.

However, through Tuesday, dry conditions combined with breezy winds and warmer than average temperatures will lead to elevated fire weather west of the I-35 corridor.

As for Sunday, temperatures will climb in the 80s and gusty winds up to 25 mph will be possible ahead of an advancing front.

The front will increase cloud coverage across North Texas and conditions should stay dry, but further to the south and east, strong to severe storms are expected to flare up in the evening through overnight. Gusty winds of 60 mph and large hail will be the primary concern.

As for DFW, the chance of rainfall isn't in the forecast until late Tuesday into Wednesday, with additional rounds on Thursday and Friday. Currently, the timing and amount of precipitation are being ironed out as the First Alert Weather Team watches for the models to get into better agreement.

Regardless, now is the time to prepare for thunderstorms and some much-needed rainfall. Stay tuned!