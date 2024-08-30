Watch CBS News
Woman's medical issue leads to wild crash on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – A wild single-vehicle accident left a trail of debris in a popular Fort Worth neighborhood, with the driver taken away on a stretcher.

According to witnesses who spoke with CBS News Texas reporter Jack Fink, a woman was driving southbound on Hemphill Street near Rosedale Avenue around 9:30 Friday morning when she apparently lost control, hitting a tree and possibly a bus stop, and spinning around. Her SUV continued southbound on Hemphill, hitting another tree and a light pole before hitting a restaurant on Magnolia Avenue and coming to a stop.

The crash happened just outside of FWPD's central substation. Police logs show more than a dozen emergency units responded to the scene.

Paramedics loaded the driver into an ambulance; A police spokesperson said it appeared she was having a medical issue before the crash. It's not clear if anyone else was hurt.

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

