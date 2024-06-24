Widow of North Texas postal worker who died of heat-related illness says not enough is done to keep workers safe

Widow of North Texas postal worker who died of heat-related illness says not enough is done to keep

DALLAS — The widow of a Dallas postal worker who died of a heat-related illness said that the U.S. Postal Service is not doing enough to keep workers safe.

Eugene Gates Jr. collapsed last year while delivering mail on a day when the heat index reached 113 degrees. A year later, his widow worries that it will happen again if something doesn't change.

It's been a full year of firsts for Carla Gates without her husband Eugene by her side.

"He was my best friend. And living alone, going through life without him, it's a totally different feeling," she said.

A 36-year veteran mail carrier, the Medical Examiner ruled that Gates died from the heat and heart disease. His wife said the vehicle he was driving that day was not air-conditioned.

"They have a multi-billion dollar industry, and they are not looking out for the welfare of their employees," she said. "I want the world to know that the Postal Service did not care about their employees at all."

OSHA fined the U.S. Postal Service more than $15,000 for not protecting Gates from the heat. The citation lists recommended measures, including earlier start times and a heat acclimatization plan. But Kimetra Lewis with the National Association of Letter Carriers said there has been no systemic change. And that fine is still pending.

"Safety should always come first. And I just feel like the Postal Service hadn't put a priority to it," Lewis said. "And I'm worried and concerned that the same things that occurred last year will reoccur this year."

That's Gates' concern as well. And she said she'll be the voice her husband can't be to prevent it.

"I'm just praying that someone, someone will listen and open up the doors of heaven to say, 'Okay, we get it now. Something is wrong.'"

CBS News Texas reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for a statement but has yet to receive one.