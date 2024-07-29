Widow in unsolved Dallas road rage homicide works to bring closure to others

DALLAS — It's been more than three years since Chris Murzin was killed in an apparent road rage shooting on I-20 in Dallas.

His murder remains unsolved, but his widow has now dedicated her life to helping families like theirs.

Chris Murzin was a husband and father of three whose life ended on a Dallas highway on February 11, 2021.

"His absence is always there. You can always feel that he's missing," said Christina Murzin, his widow. "We try to make him proud and keep his memory alive because he had a big heart and a big spirit. And we will never forget him."

Chris Murzin was also a dedicated community leader. He was named the University Park Citizen of the Year in 2008 for helping to build a playground that's inclusive for children with special needs. After his death, it was renamed the Murzin Playground.

Christina Murzin knew the way to honor her late husband was to continue giving after his death. She launched the Chris Murzin Foundation, which partners with police and technology companies to help solve murder cases. She said, had Dallas Police had access to the technology, they could have identified the suspect vehicle in her husband's case in seconds rather than months.

"Technology is so rapidly changing that there's just not the manpower at the local agencies to keep up with it," she said.

She also hopes to serve as an advocate for other families of unsolved murder victims. It's a way, she said, she can keep searching, giving, and help others achieve the justice she's still waiting for herself.

"We knew that it was an important piece of the puzzle and not only helping us heal but hopefully give other families some closure and healing as well."

Dallas Police confirm that his case is an ongoing investigation and say they continue to ask for the public's help in finding his killer. There is a CrimeStoppers award of up to $47,500 for information leading to an arrest.