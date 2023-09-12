Widespread rain chances arrive Thursday, dry out by Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Tuesday was one of those days where the forecast was very different for areas to the north and west compared to areas south and east. It's expected to be a little more consistent heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

There are slightly higher rain chances Wednesday morning, 40%, then it becomes more scattered in the afternoon. Rain chances will generally be higher in Central Texas.

Thursday is our day for widespread rain. It's expected to really pick up heading into midday and the afternoon.

As the rain chances begin to lessen heading into the weekend, the high temperatures should get warmer. Sunday looks perfect for some football!

Low 90s return next week, and we should be dry for the first half of the week.