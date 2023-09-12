Watch CBS News
Widespread rain chances arrive Thursday, dry out by Sunday

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Tuesday was one of those days where the forecast was very different for areas to the north and west compared to areas south and east. It's expected to be a little more consistent heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

There are slightly higher rain chances Wednesday morning, 40%, then it becomes more scattered in the afternoon. Rain chances will generally be higher in Central Texas.  

Thursday is our day for widespread rain. It's expected to really pick up heading into midday and the afternoon.

As the rain chances begin to lessen heading into the weekend, the high temperatures should get warmer. Sunday looks perfect for some football!

  Low 90s return next week, and we should be dry for the first half of the week.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 4:59 PM

