Why are flags in Texas at half staff? Honoring Carole Keeton

Texas and American flags are flying at half staff in the Lone Star State on Friday to honor longtime public servant Carole Keeton. Keeton, also known as Carole Strayhorn, died on Wednesday at age 85.

Keeton served two terms as the Texas State Comptroller, the first woman to occupy that office. She was also a three-term mayor of Austin and served on the Texas Railroad Commission and the Austin ISD Board of Trustees. She also mounted unsuccessful bids for governor and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Thursday for flags to be lowered to half staff until sunset on Friday. Flags at the state Capitol and state cemetery will also be at half staff on the day of her burial, the proclamation said.

"As a mark of respect for her public service as school board president, state insurance commissioner, mayor, railroad commissioner, and comptroller, it is fitting that flags be lowered to half-staff in her honor," Abbott said in the proclamation. "On behalf of Texas, the First Lady and I offer our thoughts and prayers on behalf of the Keeton family in their time of mourning. I urge all Texans to appropriately remember Carole's service to Texas."

In an obituary published online, her sons wrote, "Her tireless dedication and ability to get things done were unmatched. She stood firm on principle, always focused on what was best for those she served and doing the right thing the right way."