Candidates jump into Texas comptroller race 18 months before election

The 2026 Texas elections are are already underway, at least in one race. One of the top statewide offices, the Texas comptroller, will not have an incumbent running for reelection next year.

Glenn Hegar to step down

Glenn Hegar, the current Texas comptroller will step down in the coming months because he will assume the position of chancellor of Texas A&M University System.

Earlier this month, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted unanimously to make Hegar the sole finalist for the position.

"The Board is confident that Glenn Hegar is ready to usher in the next era of excellence at The Texas A&M University System," said Bill Mahomes, chairman of the Board of Regents. "Hegar grasps the unique breadth and depth of the System's impact on every corner of Texas through its eight state agencies and 11 universities. We, as members of the Board of Regents, are eager to see what he will accomplish."

Hegar will replace outcoung Chancellor John Sharp, who has been in the role for 14 years.

Hegar received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M in 1993 before becoming a lawyer. He represented the Houston area in the Texas House and Senate before being elected as state comptroller in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and 2022.

"The Texas A&M University System will remain focused on our core values, increasing and improving student experiences, and expanding economic opportunities and services across our system and our state. Leadership matters, and I embrace this duty with deep commitment and respect," Hegar said in a statement after the announcement.

It is not yet clear when Hegar will officially step down from his post to begin his new job at Texas A&M. When he does, Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint someone to fill the rest of the comptroller's term.

Craddick and Huffines announce runs

Soon after the university's announcement, two people active in state Republican politics announced they will run for Texas comptroller in 2026.

Christi Craddick, the incumbent chair of the Texas Railroad Commission, announced her candidacy, touting her experience on the commission as an asset.

"Throughout my tenure at the Commission, we have managed our work with efficiency, transparency, and common sense, reflecting the bedrock principles the Texas economy has been built upon, and our commitment to the principles of a free market have helped our economy thrive. At the heart of all good government, good business and fiscal responsibility is one simple fact: Don't spend money you don't have," Craddick said in a statement.

Don Huffines, a businessman and former Republican state senator, also announced a run and pledged to spend $10 million on his campaign.

Huffines said he will bring DOGE to Texas, referring to Elon Musk's effort to slash the federal workforce and government spending.

"The state of Texas spends more than $450 million a day, seven days a week. Right no, wasteful spending runs unchecked—Texans deserve a watchdog, not a rubber stamp," Huffines said in a statement.

Huffines served in the state Senate from 2015-2019, representing a district in northern Dallas County. He unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Abbott in the Republican primary for governor in 2022.

What does the Texas comptroller do?

The comptroller, officially the Comptroller of Public Accounts, is the state's chief financial officer.

The agency collects taxes and fees owed to the state, pays the state's bills and awards contracts on behalf of state agencies. In addition, the office issues reports on the state of the economy, provides guidance on tax laws and administers programs like the Texas College Savings Plan, according to its website.