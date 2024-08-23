White Settlement police use latest VR training for de-escalation tactics

NORTH TEXAS – When it comes to keeping communities safe, police officers want to be prepared.

That's why the White Settlement Police Department has introduced virtual reality headsets to immerse officers in various scenarios, helping them practice critical de-escalation techniques.

The VR experience, known as "Apex Officer," offers officers a realistic and immersive training environment.

White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook described it as the most realistic simulator he has ever encountered and believes it's the first of its kind to be used in North Texas.

"When the officer puts the headset on, they're fully immersed in the environment," said Cook. "I've been through a scenario myself, and I remember running into one of the walls because it felt so real."

The system places officers in different scenarios, where they use replica firearms and must respond in real-time. The training focuses on verbal de-escalation, decision-making, and, when necessary, the use of force.

"It definitely prepares you more for real-life situations," said Geovanny Ramirez, an officer with the White Settlement Police Department. "It puts you in the hot seat of de-escalation and those unfortunate moments where you may have to make that fatal shot."

The scenarios can be customized to mimic local stores, restaurants, or schools, allowing officers to train in environments that they are familiar with. After each simulation, officers receive a debriefing and can review their performance from a third-person perspective.

Cook said there's no such thing as too much training and hopes the device will be used by more North Texas departments.