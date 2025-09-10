Officers smash window to stop sleepy suspected drunk driver after patrol car struck, White Settlement police say

Officers in White Settlement boxed in a suspected drunk driver found asleep at the wheel with his car still in drive - then smashed a window to stop the vehicle after it lurched forward and struck a patrol unit earlier this week, police said.

Andrew Moss-Dedmon, 22, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15 in connection with the incident, which occurred just before 2:45 a.m. Monday.

9-1-1 caller reports wrong-way driver

A 9-1-1 caller initially reported a wrong-way driver and warned the vehicle might veer off into a nearby field.

According to White Settlement police, Moss-Dedmon was found asleep at the wheel - with the vehicle still in drive - when officers located him in the 9300 block of Westpoint Boulevard near Loop 820.

Vehicle strikes patrol car on scene

Officers positioned patrol cars in front and behind Moss-Dedmon's vehicle. When they attempted to wake him, he accelerated and struck the front patrol car, prompting officers to break the driver's side window to stop the vehicle, police said.

Despite refusing to unlock or open the doors, Moss-Dedmon was safely removed and taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Case sent to DA

No officers were injured, and Moss-Dedmon's vehicle had pre-existing damage, possibly from a prior crash, authorities said.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office has accepted the case.

Chief urges responsible decisions

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said the incident underscores the dangers of impaired driving, which continues to have tragic consequences across North Texas. He urged drivers to make responsible choices.

"This is a preventable offense and should never occur," Cook said. "Make good decisions, designate a driver to get home safe, and use a ride share service so that you do not endanger yourself and others on the roadway."

