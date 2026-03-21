Man seriously injured in accidental shooting at White Settlement gun range, police say

A man suffered a severe hand injury Saturday after accidentally pulling the trigger of his own firearm while covering the muzzle at a White Settlement indoor gun range, police said.

Police responded at 4:41 p.m. to reports of an accidental shooting at the Shoot Smart range in the 8200 block of West Freeway, according to the White Settlement Police Department.

In a news release, police said officers provided first aid to control heavy bleeding until firefighters and EMS arrived.

Investigation details released

Three adult men were finishing a shooting session when one man removed a magazine, covered the muzzle with his hand and accidentally pulled the trigger, authorities said.

The round caused a severe hand injury, damaging multiple fingers and resulting in significant loss of functionality, according to police.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where his injuries were deemed serious but not life‑threatening, authorities said.

All firearms were legally possessed, no foul play is suspected, and the shooting appears accidental, police said.

Safety reminder from police

White Settlement police used the incident to reiterate the importance of proper firearms safety and handling.

"We continue to reaffirm firearms safety across the community when we have conversations about proper gun handling so that unsafe situations like this can be avoided," the department said.