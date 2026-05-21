Where do you vote in the May 26 Texas runoff elections? How to find your polling location

With Texas' primary runoffs set for May 26, many voters are once again looking up where they can cast a ballot. Because polling sites can shift between the primary and the runoff, it's worth double‑checking your location before heading out.

In Texas, each voter is assigned a precinct within their county, and that precinct determines where they vote.

Here's how to find your correct site for the runoffs.

How to find your Texas polling place

VoteTexas.gov – The state's official election portal includes a "Where's My Polling Place" search tool.

Voter Lookup Tool – Use your name, county, and birthdate to confirm your registration and see your assigned polling location.

County election offices – Local election administrators can provide your exact polling site and answer voting questions.

Voter registration card – Your card lists your precinct number, which corresponds to your polling location.

Because sites can change between elections, it's smart to verify your location before May 26.

Polling location maps for North Texas counties

Several major counties offer interactive maps showing all available polling places:

When polls are open on May 26

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Election Day.