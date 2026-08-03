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Workweek starts less humid as triple-digit heat returns to North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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The low humidity continues Monday morning, as North Texans wake up to a fresh start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine to start the week, with highs returning to 100°.

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Throughout most of the workweek, highs stay between 100 ° and 103°, and the feel-like temperatures will reach 107° by Thursday as humidity makes a comeback.

There will likely be heat alerts issued as early as Tuesday, with temperatures feeling like 106° by the afternoon. 

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DFW will stay nice and dry until Friday and Saturday, when 10-20% rain chances at best return to the forecast. Temperatures will dip back into the 90s by the end of the workweek and into the weekend before the triple-digits make a comeback early next week.

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