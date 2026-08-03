Workweek starts less humid as triple-digit heat returns to North Texas

The low humidity continues Monday morning, as North Texans wake up to a fresh start with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine to start the week, with highs returning to 100°.

Throughout most of the workweek, highs stay between 100 ° and 103°, and the feel-like temperatures will reach 107° by Thursday as humidity makes a comeback.

There will likely be heat alerts issued as early as Tuesday, with temperatures feeling like 106° by the afternoon.

DFW will stay nice and dry until Friday and Saturday, when 10-20% rain chances at best return to the forecast. Temperatures will dip back into the 90s by the end of the workweek and into the weekend before the triple-digits make a comeback early next week.