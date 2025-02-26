What is a triple double? Luka Doncic records first with Lakers in win over Mavericks

Luka Doncic delivered an impressive performance Tuesday night, posting his first triple-double as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The five-time Slovenian All-Star finished the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists — leading the Lakers to a 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The game was even more noteworthy as it marked the first time he faced his former team since being traded.

Doncic's triple-double was the 81st of his career, placing him seventh in NBA history and making it his fourth this season. His last triple-double with the Mavericks was recorded on Dec. 15.

What is a triple double?

According to Dictionary.com, a triple-double is a rare accomplishment where a player scores double-digit numbers in three out of five categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals or blocks. The most common combination involves points, rebounds and assists.

Luka to Lakers

It was just three weeks ago — on Feb. 1 — when Doncic was blindsided by a trade that sent him to Los Angeles and brought 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to Dallas.

The trade news broke while he was sidelined with a calf injury sustained during a Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, Doncic had already missed eight games with the Mavericks, including five due to a sprained right wrist.

After the game on Tuesday, an emotional Doncic expressed relief and satisfaction, saying he was glad that the moment of facing the Mavericks for the first time since the trade was over.

"I can't even explain... it was a different game," Doncic said in a post-game interview. "I'm just glad it's over, honestly."

The Mavericks and Lakers are set to face off again on April 9 at the American Airlines Center.