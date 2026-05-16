Westworth Village councilman arrested in election‑day bribery investigation, officials say

A city council member in the Tarrant County community of Westworth Village has been arrested as part of an ongoing police investigation, authorities said.

Councilman Halden David Griffith was taken into custody on Friday and is now accused of bribery, a felony charge, according to the Westworth Village Police Department.

Several citizens accused an elected official of violating their Constitutional right to a fair election on Election Day. Exactly what Griffith is accused of doing wasn't immediately released.

Mayor calls for full review

Councilman Halden David Griffith

Mayor L. Kelly Jones said the allegations are significant and must be fully investigated to protect the integrity of government.

"The city received serious accusations from several citizens that a current elected official, and possibly others acting in concert, on Election Day, violated your Constitutional rights to a fair election," Jones said.

The investigation into the allegations kicked off earlier this month, officials said.

Police Chief Kevin C. Reaves said the investigation is ongoing and that public officials are held to the same legal standards as everyone else.

"This is still an ongoing investigation which is being conducted thoroughly and in accordance with the law," Reaves said.

Case sent to prosecutors

Officials said no additional information will be immediately released due to the ongoing investigation and judicial process.

The case has been forwarded to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office for review and prosecution.

Westworth Village, a community of about 2,600 residents, sits in central Tarrant County just west of Fort Worth along State Highway 183, bordered by Westover Hills and River Oaks.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.