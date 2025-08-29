Westbound SH 114 closed after fatal two-vehicle crash in Irving, police say

IRVING – Westbound lanes of State Highway 114 near Freeport Parkway are shut down Friday night following a deadly crash involving two vehicles.

The collision happened just before 8:30 p.m., according to Irving police. One person was killed, though authorities have not released details about what led to the crash.

Police say the highway will remain closed for an extended period as investigators work the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.