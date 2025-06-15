Watch CBS News
Weatherford shooting under investigation involving off-duty Arlington police officer, authorities say

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

A shooting involving an off-duty Arlington police officer is under investigation in Weatherford, authorities said Sunday.

Police were notified of a shooting Sunday in the 2500 block of East I-20, according to Weatherford police. Arlington police confirm an off-duty officer was involved and is not injured. Per department policy, the officer has been placed on leave.

The investigation is ongoing, Weatherford police said, and the Texas Rangers are on scene to assist. It is unknown if any other parties were injured.

Weatherford police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

