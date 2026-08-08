Man dies after being hit by car, causing him to hit Waymo in opposite lane in Dallas, police say

A man has died after the Dallas Police Department said he entered a street and was hit by two cars late Friday night, one of which Waymo confirmed was one of their autonomously driven vehicles.

Dallas Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. along Maple Avenue near the intersection with Lucas Drive in the northern part of the city. Officers said their preliminary investigation currently suggests the man entered the roadway and was hit by an SUV that was driving south on Maple Avenue at first. That then reportedly caused him to fall into the northbound lane, where the department said he was hit by an autonomous vehicle.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, was taken to a hospital, where police say he later died. The department said the investigation is ongoing.

Waymo confirmed the autonomous vehicle involved in the incident was one of their own when reached by CBS News Texas for comment. The company said in a statement, "The safety of our riders and other road users is our top priority. We are deeply saddened by what happened and our thoughts are with the individual's family and friends. We are in touch with first responders and grateful for their quick response last evening."

Waymo told CBS News Texas that the man struck the autonomous car's left rear, and that the car had detected him in advance, slowing to about 5 mph at the time of impact. The company also said its event response team coordinated with responding officers and has remained in touch with first responders.