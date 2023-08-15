Watch CBS News
Water safe for agricultural use after Sherwin-Williams fire, city says

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) -  The city of Garland announced Tuesday that data from water samples shows the amount of contaminant has decreased. 

They also say it's safe to release water being held back by the retention dam in Duck Creek. Analysis also revealed the water is safe for agricultural use again. 

Both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality are overseeing the activity of impacted waterways. 

Last week, foam retardant from the firefight at the paint plant, found its way into surrounding creeks.  

