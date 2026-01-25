Crews work to repair large water main break in below freezing temperatures in North Texas city

Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Trophy Club as the below-freezing temperatures and wintry mix conditions continue Sunday.

According to the city, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, when the 14" water main broke at the intersection of Trophy Club Drive and Indian Creek Drive, leading to several inches of water flowing across the road as the winter storm moved through.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and conserve water as crews worked to contain the break, which happened at about 8:30 p.m. However, crews needed to pump water out of the construction pit, creating much need repairs for Sunday.

The city praised crews for working through the night in the extreme cold that will persists until Tuesday.

"It is currently 17 degrees and sleeting with a wind-chill of 4 degrees. We are so incredibly grateful for our on-call staff working this evening to make the needed repairs so our residents will have water for the rest of the weekend," the city said in a Facebook post.