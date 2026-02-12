Watch CBS News
Water main break leads to death of construction worker in Frisco, police say

A construction worker in Frisco died this week after an accident on the job site.

Two contractors were working on a water line as part of a private construction project near the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Independence Parkway on Tuesday afternoon when the pipe suddenly ruptured, Frisco PD said in a statement. The water quickly filled the safety box they were working in; one of the workers escaped, while the other was later found dead.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Frisco PD said they would not release the victim's identity out of respect for the family.

