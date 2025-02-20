Carrollton water leak turns city street into winter wonderland amid sub-zero temperatures

A water leak in the City of Carrollton created a scene from a winter wonderland Wednesday overnight.

The water leak happened late Wednesday night along Luna Road, according city officials. The freezing temperatures caused the water to turn into ice, almost on contact.

Winter wonderland caused by a water main break in Carrollton, Texas on Feb. 20. City of Carrollton via Facebook

As of late Thursday morning, the city said crews successfully cleaned and opened the southbound lanes of Luna Road. Until the leak is fully repaired, only one of the northbound lanes will be open.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the location Thursday morning, which showed several vehicles covered in ice and icicles hanging from power lines and trees.

A bulldozer was also seen in the street, clearing up ice.

Record-breaking temperatures recorded in North Texas this week

On Wednesday, the high temperature only reached 28 degrees, setting a new record. The previous record high was 31 degrees on that day in 2006.

Thursday morning's low temperature broke a record that was set 86 years ago. The low recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was 12 degrees Thursday morning. The last record was set in 1939, at 19 degrees.

The forecast high could also break a record – Thursday's high is only expected to reach 31 degrees. The current record high is 35 degrees, which was reached on this day in 1904.