Watch Princess Kate's video statement revealing her cancer diagnosis

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, revealed in a video statement Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer, calling the news a "huge shock." In the message, which you can watch above, Kate said the unspecified type of cancer was detected after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January and she is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Kate said that after the surgery in London, doctors thought her condition was non-cancerous and the operation was a success, but ensuing tests showed that cancer was present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said.

In the video message recorded on Wednesday and broadcast Friday, Kate asked for "time, space and privacy" while she recovers.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said in the video message. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

Sitting on a garden bench and wearing a striped sweater, Kate said that she is "getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits." She added that she her husband, Prince William, had been comforting her.

This grab taken from a video released by the BBC Studios on Friday March 22, 2024, shows Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales recording her message announcing her cancer diagnosis. / AP

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Kate's video message comes after growing public speculation over her health, fueled in part by at least two doctored images that were released in recent days. Kate, 42, hadn't been seen publicly since Christmas until a short video surfaced this week of her and William walking outside a farm shop.

Kate said in the video released Friday that she would focus on making a full recovery.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Kensington Palace said the video message was filmed by BBC Studios in Windsor on Wednesday.