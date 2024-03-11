Watch CBS News
Princess Kate apologies for apparent photoshop fail as news agencies drop her family picture

By Haley Ott

/ CBS News

London — Catherine, The Princess of Wales, issued an apology on social media Monday for editing a photo of her family that was released to mark Mother's Day in the U.K. The photo, released by Kensington Palace on Sunday, has been taken down by a handful of major global news photo agencies over manipulations of the image.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate said in a message shared on a Kensington Palace social media account on Monday. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C"

First published on March 11, 2024 / 6:54 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

