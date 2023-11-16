Watch out for dense fog this morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As we move through your Thursday, watch out for areas of dense fog in parts of North Texas. Weather conditions, though, will improve as we move through the day. In fact, we'll likely see partly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies as a weak cold front drops in from our north. We're not expecting rain from this front. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for some rain and potential thunderstorms, especially on Sunday.

But first, on Saturday, it's the pick of the weekend! We'll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 70.

Then, on Sunday, pack your rain gear. An area of low pressure will track to our area from the northwest, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and increasing rain chances through the day. In fact, we're expecting scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms in North Texas on Sunday. While the threat for severe weather is low, a rumble of thunder or two could happen. The chance for rain is at 50%.



If you're going to the GM Parade of Lights in Downtown Fort Worth this Sunday, keep your rain gear handy. There is a chance of rain during the parade. Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 60s.

As low pressure continues tracking over our area into Monday, we'll see a few lingering showers and potential isolated storms. Again, the threat for severe weather is low. The chance for rain is around 30%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day, so far, so good with our forecast. We're tracking mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s.