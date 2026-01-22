Warming shelters to open as winter storm heads for North Texas

With wintry weather expected to impact the region this weekend, warming centers are opening to offer shelter and warmth for those in need.

Here are some of the available shelters:

Arlington

The Salvation Army, 712 W. Abram St.

First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Mesquite St.

Nations Church Arlington, 1013 W. Park Row Drive.

All Arlington Public Library locations and recreation centers are open to the public for warming, in designated areas, during standard operating hours, excluding holidays. NOTE: The George W. Hawkes Downtown Library will open its lobby and public restrooms at noon, which is two hours earlier than typical, on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Dallas

OurCalling and Austin Street Center, Fair Park's Automobile Building, 3809 Grand Ave.

DeSoto

DeSoto Recreation Center, 211 E Pleasant Run Rd.

Fort Worth

Union Gospel Mission, 1321 E Lancaster Ave.

Presbyterian Night Shelter,2400 Cypress St.

The Salvation Army Mabee Center, 1855 E Lancaster Ave.

McKinney

First McKinney Baptist Church, 1615 W. Louisiana St.

The Salvation Army, 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.

Richardson

Richardson Police Department Administration Building, 200 N. Greenville Ave.

Richardson Fire Department Station 3, 500 W. Lookout Dr.

Richardson Fire Department Station 6, 3591 Park Vista Rd.

Winter weather safety

Winter weather safety tips are available at TexasReady.gov, and a statewide list of warming centers can be found by clicking here.

Cities and private organizations are also opening warming shelters.

211 Texas provides a free, confidential service aimed at helping people across Texas find local resources, including shelter, food, and emergency assistance. It's available by calling 211 or visiting 211texas.org.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 134 counties on Thursday due to the potentially dangerous conditions expected in Texas over the weekend.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until noon on Sunday, with a half-inch of ice accumulation possible for the DFW Metroplex. Other parts of the state could see even more ice, and as much as 6 inches of snow. Beyond the precipitation, temperatures will be below freezing all weekend and into next week.