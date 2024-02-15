Warmer weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking spring-like temperatures today and tomorrow, but don't get used to it. Much colder weather pushes in for the weekend.

As we move through this Thursday, we're tracking warmer weather with highs near the low 70s. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon and evening, skies will be come mostly cloudy.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

On Friday, highs will be near 70. We'll see mostly cloudy skies as a cold front pushes into the region from the north. That front could produce a few isolated showers in the area, but we're not expecting a washout. The chance for rain is around 20%. Rain chances are slightly higher east and southeast of the Metroplex. An isolated storm can't be ruled out either.

Friday will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

By Saturday, with the front to our south, much colder will move in. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

On Sunday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

By next week, highs will rebound into the 60s, 70s and close to 80 by midweek.