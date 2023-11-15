Warmer weather and rain headed in this weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking warmer weather and rain for part of your weekend. As we move through your Wednesday, after a chilly start, high temperatures will be in the low 70s. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

On Thursday, after another chilly morning, highs will climb into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

For Friday, highs will be near 70 as a weak cold front passes through North Texas. Rain chances are low at this time. Otherwise, we'll see partly sunny skies.

This weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for a few showers, particularly on Sunday.

But on Saturday, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Then, on Sunday, a low pressure system will track toward North Texas, giving way to cloudy skies and increasing showers through the day. An isolated storm is possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%.

Scattered rain will continue into Monday as low pressure spins over our area. The rain chance is at 40%.

Highs will be in the mid 60s on Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, so far, so good. We're tracking sun and clouds next Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Stay tuned for updates from your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team.