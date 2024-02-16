Warmer Friday before a weekend temperature drop

NORTH TEXAS - Brace yourself for a big temperature drop into your weekend!

As we move through this Friday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 ahead of a cold front. The front will drop through the area today, giving way to a few stray showers, mainly east and southeast of the Metroplex, this afternoon. The rain chance is around 10-20%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies.

Our winds will pick up from the north as the front moves south of North Texas later today. In fact, winds will gust up to 30-35 mph at times, even tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s.

Bundle up! Saturday will be a significantly colder day.

Morning temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s. With breezy winds, gusting to 30 mph, feels-like temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s at times. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

On Sunday, morning temperatures will be at or below freezing in many communities. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll see sunny skies.

For Presidents Day this Monday, highs will be in the upper 60s.

By Tuesday, highs will rise into the mid 70s. Then, on Wednesday, highs will be near 80!